Overview

Dr. Raju Modi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Modi works at Cardiovascular Clinic Inc in Parma, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.