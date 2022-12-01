See All Psychiatrists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Raju Indukuri, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (28)
Overview

Dr. Raju Indukuri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Vanderbilt U MC and is affiliated with Tristar Ashland City Medical Center and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Indukuri works at Brain Injury And Stroke Rehabilitation in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DrIndukuri.com
    2900 Felicia St Ste 103, Nashville, TN 37209 (615) 649-0676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Ashland City Medical Center
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD Testing
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD Testing

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Indukuri is a compassionate doctor who takes his time with you by providing therapy as well as medicine management. He listens and incorporates the family dynamics into his therapy sessions for blended families. He likes to get to know and consider perspectives from all adults (parents & step parents) involved in raising your child in order to provide the best possible treatment.
    Julie — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Raju Indukuri, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831207323
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt Mc
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Meharry MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt U MC
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
