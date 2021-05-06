Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nambudripad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Placentia-Linda Hospital and Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Nambudripad works at
Locations
-
1
OC Integrative Medicine, Fullerton, CA1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesday8:30am - 3:00pmWednesday8:30am - 3:00pmThursday8:30am - 3:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nambudripad?
I can't say enough GOOD re: Dr Rajsree for so many reasons!..she extremely knowledgeable, patient, kind and really wants the best life for her patients. ...even when at times I"M not the best patient with taking supplements and eating right, she is encouraging and knows her stuff! I am on many podcasts re: health and wellness and she is ahead of most of them with how she integrates food/supplements along with traditional medicine as needed..and that's one of the best things about her..she is a doctor who looks at the whole person and I so appreciate that about her. She's just awesome..make an appointment and go see her and her staff..super people!!!
About Dr. Rajsree Nambudripad, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275780132
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- Northwestern University/McGraw Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nambudripad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nambudripad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nambudripad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nambudripad works at
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Nambudripad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nambudripad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nambudripad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nambudripad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.