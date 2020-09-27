Dr. Rajshree Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajshree Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajshree Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Princeton Medical Group PA419 N Harrison 101 St # 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Advocare Mid-jersey Pediatrics PA2 Research Way Bldg 2, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 924-9300
Princeton Medical Group3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pm
Princeton Medical Group PA419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Patel treated me while she was in New Orleans. She was the only one that would listen to me and my concerns. Was completely heartbroken when she moved.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992018774
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
