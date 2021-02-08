Overview

Dr. Rajnish Tandon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Tandon works at Glastonbury Podiatry Group in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Suffield, CT and Avon, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.