Dr. Rajnikant Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajnikant Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Banner Boswell Medical Center10401 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 583-2073Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Heartcare Associates of Arizona Pllc14420 W Meeker Blvd Ste 203, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 583-2073
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Patel very highly! He was fast to act on my problem and put a stent in me three days after our first appointment! He is very kind man!
About Dr. Rajnikant Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
