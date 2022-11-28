Overview

Dr. Rajnik Raab, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Raab works at Quispe Counseling And Therapy LLC in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ, Landing, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, Franklin, NJ, Glen Ridge, NJ and Morristown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.