Dr. Rajni Sinha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Peachtree Hematology & Oncology1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 800, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 350-9853
- Piedmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Diagnosed a year ago and fearful I would miss my son's wedding. Jus celebrated his wedding this weekend. Encouraged me to realize that my diagnosis was not a death sentence. Next goal.........a grandchild..
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- University College London, University Of London, School Of Medicine
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sinha speaks Hindi.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.