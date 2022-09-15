See All Rheumatologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from J N Medical College, Belgaum, India and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Kalagate works at Texas Healthcare PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Worth Office
    6601 Dan Danciger Rd, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
Aetna

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthPartners
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    Sep 15, 2022
    There was plenty of onsite free parking and the office staff was very courteous and friendly. Dr Kalagate took her time and listened to all my problems and concerns She was very knowledgeable about how to treat my problems.I was very pleased with my visit and will continue to have Dr Kalagate treat my RA
    About Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD

    Specialties
    Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1164636072
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pa
    Medical Education
    J N Medical College, Belgaum, India
    Board Certifications
    Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajni Kalagate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalagate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalagate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalagate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalagate works at Texas Healthcare PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kalagate’s profile.

    Dr. Kalagate has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalagate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalagate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalagate.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalagate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalagate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

