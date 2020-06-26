Overview

Dr. Rajni Jutla, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from KIGEZI INTERNATIONAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Jutla works at Mind Your Body Clinic in Lake Oswego, OR with other offices in Seattle, WA and Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.