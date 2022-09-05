Overview

Dr. Rajney Bais, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Bais works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in West Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.