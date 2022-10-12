See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Asbury Park, NJ
Dr. Rajneesh Mehta, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajneesh Mehta, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Asbury Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Mehta works at Ocean Internal Medicine BHMG in Asbury Park, NJ with other offices in Ocean, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ocean Internal Medicine BHMG
    1300 Highway 35plaza Ii Ste 204, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-8385
  2. 2
    Barnabas Health Medical Group
    1300 State Route 35 Unit 204, Ocean, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 836-8357
  3. 3
    Ocean Internal Medicine BHMG
    1300 Highway 35plaza Ii S Ste 204, Asbury Park, NJ 07712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3148

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(28)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

Oct 12, 2022
he will listen to you
— Oct 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Rajneesh Mehta, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 20 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati
  • 1063619294
Education & Certifications

  • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
  • MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER
  • Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rajneesh Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.