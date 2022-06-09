See All Dermatologists in Edina, MN
Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD

Dermatology
5 (147)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD is a Dermatologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of North Dakota / Main Campus and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Madhok works at Dermatology Specialists in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Andrew Pisansky, MD
Dr. Andrew Pisansky, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD
Dr. Charles Crutchfield III, MD
10 (991)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists
    3316 W 66th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 920-3808
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts
Contact Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
HALO Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 147 ratings
    Patient Ratings (147)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Madhok?

    Jun 09, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Madhok for more than 20 years and have always been happy with my treatment! I learn a lot about various skin issues and how treat them as recommended. Anytime I see something unusual I can come in!
    Ira Isbin — Jun 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Madhok to family and friends

    Dr. Madhok's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Madhok

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD.

    About Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669589438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of North Dakota / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Dakota
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madhok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madhok has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madhok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madhok works at Dermatology Specialists in Edina, MN. View the full address on Dr. Madhok’s profile.

    Dr. Madhok has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madhok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    147 patients have reviewed Dr. Madhok. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madhok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madhok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madhok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajneesh Madhok, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.