Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kmc Manipal.
Locations
Suffolk Rheumatology Pllc283 Commack Rd Ste 215, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 440-5441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
My wait time is never over 5 minutes. The scheduling is great,the waiting room is never over crowded and you are greeted with a smile and a clean office. Dr Raj takes the time to listen to you and will work with you on trying to reduce your pain. He is trustworthy,intelligent,and a good listener.
About Dr. Rajmani Krishnan, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700846185
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
- The Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Kmc Manipal
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Krishnan speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.
