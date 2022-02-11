Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugumaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Sugumaran works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13065 W Mcdowell Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
4
Cardiac Solutions14420 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
5
Heart One Associates9520 W Palm Ln Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (602) 584-5444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sugumaran?
I would most certainly recommend Dr. Sugumaran. He is very knowledgeable and very personable. He took time with me and listened to what I had to say. He recommended a scan for me and will be having it soon.
About Dr. Rajkumar Sugumaran, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184840506
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Ohio State University Hosp
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sugumaran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sugumaran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sugumaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sugumaran works at
Dr. Sugumaran has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugumaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sugumaran speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugumaran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugumaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugumaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugumaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.