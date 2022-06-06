Dr. Sarma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajkumar Sarma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajkumar Sarma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their residency with St Francis Med Center
Dr. Sarma works at
Sarma Behavioral Health Associates Inc.12 Eastern Ave Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15215 Directions (412) 782-1000
- Aetna
- Cigna
After years of having anxiety meds increased by a different MD, he has taught me how to handle anxiety WITHOUT meds! I am much calmer.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184622508
- St Francis Med Center
Dr. Sarma accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
