Overview

Dr. Rajjit Abrol, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Abrol works at HeartPlace in Richardson, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Fibrillation and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.