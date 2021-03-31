See All Allergists & Immunologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Rajivi Rucker, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajivi Rucker, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Rucker works at Allergy Associates in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy Associates
    400 Tamiami Trl S Ste 170, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-9711
    Allergy Associates
    1250 S Tamiami Trl Ste 302, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 877-5983
    Allergy Associates
    2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 304, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-9711
    Harborside Chiropractic Pllc
    5460 Lena Rd Unit 101, Bradenton, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 366-9711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 31, 2021
    Fantastic. Dr. Rucker was patient, thorough and empathetic.
    Jeffrey S. — Mar 31, 2021
    About Dr. Rajivi Rucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194721522
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajivi Rucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rucker has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

