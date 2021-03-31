Overview

Dr. Rajivi Rucker, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rucker works at Allergy Associates in Venice, FL with other offices in Sarasota, FL and Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.