Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajiva Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiva Singh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
1
Compunet Clinical Laboratories LLC3737 Southern Blvd Ste 4200, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 294-1489
2
Kettering Medical Center3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 436-4658
3
Kettering Physician Network Urology3535 Pentagon Blvd Ste 320, Beavercreek, OH 45431 Directions (937) 294-1489
4
Kettering Physician Network Urology1250 W National Rd Ste 450, Englewood, OH 45315 Directions (937) 771-2046
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajiva Singh, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Saskatchewan / College of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
