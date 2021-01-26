Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.
Dr. Yadava works at
Locations
Orthopedic Associates LLC1050 Old Des Peres Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 821-7577
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rajiv Yadava has treated me for my chronic pancreatitis pain (continuous 24/7 severe pain from last 4years). I had gone through multiple investigations including ERCP, Gallbladder Removal, MRCP, Pain Management and spent thousands of dollars on this but no medicine helped me. With Dr Yadava's treatment I am feeling so much relaxed now after 4yrs of pain. Much appreciated Dr Rajiv Yadava for his exceptional treatment. I would highly recommend everyone to visit Dr Rajiv Yadava for any treatment or consultations.
About Dr. Rajiv Yadava, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1629117742
Education & Certifications
- Teaching Fellowship In Osteopathic Manipulation At Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Greenville College
