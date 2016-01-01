Dr. Rajiv Vij, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vij is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Vij, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall, Longview Regional Medical Center, Titus Regional Medical Center, UT Health Carthage, UT Health Pittsburg and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
East Texas Kidney Specialists3535 N Fourth St Ste 301, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (318) 795-0572
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- Titus Regional Medical Center
- UT Health Carthage
- UT Health Pittsburg
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Rajiv Vij, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1386814226
- NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Vij has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vij accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vij has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vij has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vij on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vij. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vij.
