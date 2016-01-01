Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from University Of Zambia and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
The Children Hosp of New Jersey201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7976
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajiv Verma, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1144237645
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Boston|Nyu Mc Bellevue Hospital
- Nyu Mc Bellevue Hospital
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL MEDICAL CENTER|University Tchg Hospital
- University Of Zambia
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Verma accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Verma has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Verma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Verma speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Verma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verma.
