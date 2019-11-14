See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.

Dr. Tewari works at Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC
    1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 577-4200
  2. 2
    Indiana University Health Inc
    1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 566-2138
  3. 3
    Indiana University Health West Hospital
    1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 217-3000
  4. 4
    Indiana University Health North Hospital
    11700 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 688-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital
  • Iu Health West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 14, 2019
    I have the highest respect for Dr. Tewari. He has injected my back multiple times and always listens carefully to what I say. He is kind, professional, and a true expert in pain management. I would never trust anyone else for injections as much as I do him. I like that he explains things and doesn’t make idle promises. I highly recommend Dr. Tewari and appreciate him very much. His assistant is great with scheduling and retuning my calls too.
    Vicki Allen — Nov 14, 2019
    About Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245292606
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tewari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tewari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tewari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tewari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tewari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tewari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tewari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

