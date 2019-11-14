Overview

Dr. Rajiv Tewari, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Tipton Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Tewari works at Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN and Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.