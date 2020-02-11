Overview

Dr. Rajiv Tayal, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Tayal works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Impella Device along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.