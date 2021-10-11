See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.

Dr. Taliwal works at Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH with other offices in Kent, OH, Akron, OH, Medina, OH and Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Torticollis, Spinal Stenosis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    437 Portage Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 535-3396
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
    2007 State Route 59, Kent, OH 44240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 673-6299
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    North Coast Spine
    20 Olive St Ste 200, Akron, OH 44310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 535-3396
  4. 4
    Medina
    4975 Foote Rd # 100, Medina, OH 44256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 721-8232
  5. 5
    The Smile Spot Waldo Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics
    8043 Wornall Rd Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 673-6299
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center

Torticollis
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain
Torticollis
Spinal Stenosis
Low Back Pain

Torticollis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 11, 2021
    Dr. Taliwal performed an emergency spinal fusion on my back. Unfortunately he was unable to meet with me prior to the surgery and I was a little concerned. However, the surgery went very well and I have since met Dr Taliwal and can confirm that he is a very caring physician. I would highly recommend Dr. Taliwal to anyone undergoing this type of surgery.
    Lt. Col Allen Jones — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1710966031
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
