Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajiv Taliwal, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Akron General Medical Center and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center437 Portage Trl, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221 Directions (330) 535-3396Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center2007 State Route 59, Kent, OH 44240 Directions (330) 673-6299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
North Coast Spine20 Olive St Ste 200, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 535-3396
Medina4975 Foote Rd # 100, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 721-8232
The Smile Spot Waldo Dentistry for Kids & Orthodontics8043 Wornall Rd Ste 203, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (330) 673-6299Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Akron City Hospital
- Akron General Medical Center
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Accepts most major Health Plans
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Taliwal performed an emergency spinal fusion on my back. Unfortunately he was unable to meet with me prior to the surgery and I was a little concerned. However, the surgery went very well and I have since met Dr Taliwal and can confirm that he is a very caring physician. I would highly recommend Dr. Taliwal to anyone undergoing this type of surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1710966031
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Rutgers University
