Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (227)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center - M.D. and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Sood works at Advance Midwest Medical in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
  1. 1
    Advance Midwest Medical
    Advance Midwest Medical
1585 Barrington Rd Ste 501, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 556-9847

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Delphi
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Lincoln
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 227 ratings
    Patient Ratings (227)
    5 Star
    (207)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 16, 2022
    very very good explain clear
    Rafaela O. — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD

    Cosmetic Dermatology
    21 years of experience
    English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    1699738351
    Education & Certifications

    Rush University Medical Center|Rush University Medical Center - General Practice
    Rush University Medical Center - M.D.
    Dr. Rajiv Sood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Sood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sood accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Sood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Sood works at Advance Midwest Medical in Hoffman Estates, IL.

    Dr. Sood has seen patients for Anxiety, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Hypothyroidism, and more.

    Dr. Sood speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

    227 patients have reviewed Dr. Sood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

