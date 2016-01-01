See All Nephrologists in Crossville, TN
Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD

Nephrology
Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Crossville, TN. 

Dr. Sinanan works at Cumberland Kidney Specialists in Crossville, TN with other offices in Cookeville, TN and McMinnville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dialysis Care Center Crossville LLC
    60 The Crossings, Crossville, TN 38555 (931) 646-0880
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    Cumberland Kidney Specialists
    117 N Hickory Ave # 200, Cookeville, TN 38501 (931) 646-0880
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    River Park Hospital
    1559 Sparta St # 303, McMinnville, TN 37110 (931) 646-0880
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

  • Cookeville Regional Medical Center
  • Cumberland Medical Center

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan

Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Renal Scan
Acute Kidney Failure
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Kidney Disease
Diabetic Nephropathy
Electrolyte Disorders
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Nephrotic Syndrome
Nephrotic Syndrome - Ocular Anomalies
Nephrotic Syndrome-Like Albuminuria
Nephrotic Syndrome, Idiopathic, Steroid-Resistant, Familial
Polycystic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Renal Failure-Like Electrolyte Imbalances
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Ultrasound, Kidney
Vitamin D Deficiency
    About Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1457737728
    Education & Certifications

    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Sinanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sinanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinanan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

