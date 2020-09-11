Overview

Dr. Rajiv Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.