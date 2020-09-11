Dr. Rajiv Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Quest Diagnostics1 S Hawthorne Rd Fl 6, Winston Salem, NC 27157 Directions (336) 716-4091
Mark Harvey Nelson MD750 Highland Oaks Dr Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 716-4091
Wake Forest Unversity Ophthalmic Consultants1014 N ELM ST, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 274-2149
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son experienced an eye trauma emergency and we drove from VA to NC to have his surgery at 1:00 a.m. , Dr.Shah pulled a 5 hour Pars Plana Vitrectomy, with retinal detachment repair and 3 retinal tears to be repaired with foreign body removal to save my sons eye and hopefully restore his vision. So far everything has been excellent with his recovery. We have a long journey ahead but Dr.Shah has been amazing. We are grateful.
About Dr. Rajiv Shah, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1396986329
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&amp;M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry|Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.