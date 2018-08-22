Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sethi?
Dr. Sethi and team performed a complex spine surgery to treat adult progressive scoliosis in Feb 2018. Dr. Sethi did a great job straightening my spine and typically, his team is responsive. Dr. Sethi's bedside manner could use improvement, however, his surgical skills make up for his lack of warmth. However, I do not recommend Virginia Mason Hospital. I ended up with a life threatening infection from poor nursing care. The special unit for Dr. Sethi's post op patients dropped the ball.
About Dr. Rajiv Sethi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1720090608
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
