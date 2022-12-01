Overview

Dr. Rajiv Saini, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Islip, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Saini works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.