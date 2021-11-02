Overview

Dr. Rajiv Rathod, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Rathod works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Santa Ana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.