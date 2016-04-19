See All Cardiologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Memorial Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Punjya works at Stockton Cardiology Medical Group in Stockton, CA with other offices in Tracy, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stockton Cardiology Medical Group
    415 E Harding Way Ste D, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 944-5750
  2. 2
    Stockton Cardiology Medical Group Trac
    1530 Bessie Ave Ste 101, Tracy, CA 95376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 832-0343

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Memorial Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2016
    I thank God that there's still doctor that think about patient health rather than making money when my husband suffered from congestive heart failureI 2011 and on financial hardship his the only doctor who is willing to see him despite that he doesn't have insurance and money to pay the bills, even told on the registration counter not to ask him to pay for doctors visit..until now we still see him together with Dr. Vaishampayan and my husband condition is getting better keep up the good work Dr.
    Mrs. OTERO in Stockton CA — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881632263
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne St University
    Residency
    Internship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Punjya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Punjya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Punjya has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punjya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Punjya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punjya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punjya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punjya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

