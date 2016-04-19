Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Punjya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Memorial Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Punjya works at
Locations
Stockton Cardiology Medical Group415 E Harding Way Ste D, Stockton, CA 95204 Directions (209) 944-5750
Stockton Cardiology Medical Group Trac1530 Bessie Ave Ste 101, Tracy, CA 95376 Directions (209) 832-0343
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Memorial Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I thank God that there's still doctor that think about patient health rather than making money when my husband suffered from congestive heart failureI 2011 and on financial hardship his the only doctor who is willing to see him despite that he doesn't have insurance and money to pay the bills, even told on the registration counter not to ask him to pay for doctors visit..until now we still see him together with Dr. Vaishampayan and my husband condition is getting better keep up the good work Dr.
About Dr. Rajiv Punjya, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Punjya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Punjya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Punjya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Punjya has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Punjya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Punjya speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Punjya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Punjya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Punjya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Punjya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.