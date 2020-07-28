Overview

Dr. Rajiv Pandya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.



Dr. Pandya works at Saurabh Khakharia MD in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.