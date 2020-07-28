Dr. Rajiv Pandya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pandya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Pandya, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Pandya, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Rockdale Hospital and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Orthopedic Institute3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 410, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 352-4779Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Atlanta knee and shoulder clinic1035 Southcrest Dr Ste 100, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 389-9005
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had partial knee replacement surgery in January 2020. Very happy with the results. Dr Pandya is one of the best surgeons you’ll find in the Atlanta area. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Rajiv Pandya, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1255441747
Education & Certifications
- Am Sp Med Inst
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.