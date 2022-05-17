Overview

Dr. Rajiv Nijhawan, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkland Health And Hospital System.



Dr. Nijhawan works at UT Southwestern Medical Center Dept of Dermatology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.