Dr. Rajiv Nathoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Nathoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Nathoo, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA.
Dr. Nathoo works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 2868 S Alafaya Trl2868 S Alafaya Trl Ste 130, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Oviedo1410 W Broadway St Ste 205, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (321) 306-5777Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathoo?
The doctor was super friendly and nice , I highly recommend his services. He is polite and kind
About Dr. Rajiv Nathoo, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1588002059
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathoo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nathoo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nathoo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nathoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathoo works at
Dr. Nathoo has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathoo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathoo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathoo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathoo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathoo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.