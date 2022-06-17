Dr. Rajiv Nanavaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanavaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Nanavaty, MD
Dr. Rajiv Nanavaty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center, Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and Sentara Obici Hospital.
Neurology and Sleep Associates at Harbour View5839 Harbour View Blvd Ste 201, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 967-0676Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Neurology & Sleep Associates at Burnetts Way150 Burnetts Way Ste 320, Suffolk, VA 23434 Directions (757) 934-1900Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours - Southampton Medical Center
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Dr. Nanavaty is the best! He takes time to listen to your concerns and explains his treatment plan. He is compassionate and cares about his patients.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1013937564
- Vcu School Of Med
- Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Neurology
Dr. Nanavaty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanavaty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanavaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanavaty has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanavaty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanavaty speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanavaty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavaty.
