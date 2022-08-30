Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD
Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Bloomfield Hills42557 Woodward Ave Ste 200, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 333-1170Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Nair is so very kind and patient. He shows real concern about my health.
About Dr. Rajiv Nair, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Macedonian
- 1780609776
- Cardiac Electrophysiology
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Kottayam Medical College, Mahatma Gandhi University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nair has seen patients for Arrhythmias, Cardioversion, Elective and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nair speaks Macedonian.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.
