Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Locations
United Dental Group876 Green St, Iselin, NJ 08830 Directions (732) 371-9288Monday11:00am - 7:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
United Dental Group3110 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Directions (732) 371-9288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr Rajiv Manocha after a friend recommended him since I ran into many dental issues after dental work that my earlier dentist did. Dr Rajiv identified the issues with the work and why I was in pain. He resolved all the problems with redoing the fillings and root canal. I am glad I found him.
About Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS
- Dentistry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1164491809
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manocha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manocha speaks Hindi.
115 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.