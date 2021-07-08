See All General Dentists in Iselin, NJ
Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS

Dentistry
5 (115)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Iselin, NJ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Manocha works at United Dental Group in Iselin, NJ with other offices in Kendall Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    United Dental Group
    876 Green St, Iselin, NJ 08830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 371-9288
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    United Dental Group
    3110 State Route 27, Kendall Park, NJ 08824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 371-9288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Composite Fillings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Guardian
    • Healthplex Insurance Company
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • QualCare
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 115 ratings
    Patient Ratings (115)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 08, 2021
    I went to Dr Rajiv Manocha after a friend recommended him since I ran into many dental issues after dental work that my earlier dentist did. Dr Rajiv identified the issues with the work and why I was in pain. He resolved all the problems with redoing the fillings and root canal. I am glad I found him.
    Alistair — Jul 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS
    About Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1164491809
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Manocha, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manocha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    115 patients have reviewed Dr. Manocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

