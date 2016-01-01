Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
1
General Otolaryngology1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital
- University of Pittsburgh - School of Medicine
- Neurology
