Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD

Hematology & Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh - School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Magge works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Otolaryngology
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test

Brain Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Anemia
Ataxia
Cancer Screening
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Gynecologic Cancer
Head CT Scan
Herniated Disc
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lung Cancer
Memory Evaluation
Meningiomas
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Oral Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cancer
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Skin Screenings
Stroke
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Astrocytoma
Brain Cancer Treatment
Brain Injury
Brain Radiation Treatment
Brain Tumor
Cancer
Cancer Immunotherapy
Cancer Treatment
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chemotherapy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Concussion
Dementia
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Glioblastoma
Glioma
Headache
Hemangioblastoma
Kidney Cancer
Low Back Pain
Medication Management
Medulloblastoma
Metastatic Cancer
Metastatic Tumors (Brain)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nerve Conduction Studies
Neuro Interventions
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neuroimaging
Neutropenia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Nuclear Medicine Study
Optic Neuritis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Plasmapheresis
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Prostate Cancer
Radiation Oncology Procedures
Schwannoma
Skin Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Small Intestine Cancer
Spinal Stenosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Tension Headache
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Affinity Health Plan
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    CoreSource
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    Healthfirst
    Medicaid
    Medicare
    Oxford Health Plans
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare
    VNS Choice
    WellCare

    About Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568690667
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital|Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Brown University Rhode Island Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Pittsburgh - School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Magge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Magge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Magge works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Magge’s profile.

    Dr. Magge has seen patients for Brain Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Magge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Magge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Magge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Magge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Magge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

