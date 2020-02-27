Dr. Rajiv Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Lal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences.
Dr. Lal works at
Locations
Houston Kidney Specialists Center (HKSC)21212 Northwest Fwy Ste 355, Cypress, TX 77429 Directions (281) 805-3775
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Enterprise Group
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everytime I visit Dr. Lal I am pleased by the service of both he and his staff. He takes his time with me and is a very knowledgeable and caring Doctor. No wait time in office.
About Dr. Rajiv Lal, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1194757534
Education & Certifications
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lal has seen patients for Proteinuria, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.