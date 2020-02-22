See All Dermatologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Kwatra works at Rajiv Kwatra MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kwatra Rajiv MD
    1331 N 7th St Ste 290, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 720-6706
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates
    3201 W Peoria Ave Ste C600, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 866-3344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1861506230
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    • University of Florida
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwatra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kwatra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kwatra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kwatra has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwatra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwatra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwatra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwatra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwatra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

