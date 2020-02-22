Overview

Dr. Rajiv Kwatra, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Kwatra works at Rajiv Kwatra MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma , Skin Cancer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.