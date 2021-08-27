See All Neurologists in Metairie, LA
Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD

Pain Medicine Neurology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Khurana works at Jefferson Headache and Spine LLC in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Headache and Spine LLC
    3800 Houma Blvd Ste 110, Metairie, LA 70006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 455-4999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tension Headache
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
Tension Headache
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing

Tension Headache
Sudoscan
ImPACT Testing
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
Ataxia
Back Pain
Benign Positional Vertigo
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Injury
Carotid Artery Stenosis
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Dementia
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Dropfoot
Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epilepsy
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease
Facet Joint Pain
Facial Pain
Fall
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intractable Epilepsy
Ligament Sprain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Memory Disorders
Meningitis
Mood Disorders
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Neck Pain
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Injury
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurological Injuries
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory
Numbness
Opiate Dependence
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pain Management
Paraplegia
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy
Phantom Limb Pain
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pituitary Tumor
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder
Restless Leg Syndrome
Scoliosis
Sleep Apnea
Spasticity
Spinal Cord Injury
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Syncope
Temporal Lobe Seizure
Tendonitis
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis)
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Finger
Visual Field Defects
West Nile Fever
Wrist Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Considering I mistakenly went on the wrong day of my scheduled appointment, Dr.Khurana's staff was very personable and kindly worked me in. If not I would have had to miss another day of work so I really appreciated that. Meeting Dr.Khurana for the first time he was so very kind and attentive to me explaining all my medical problems. I was so impressed because with so many headaches and seeing so many doctors in my life, no one has ever wanted exrays of my neck and spinal column.....ever. Waiting for those results but even if none of that is the cause I feel reassured that someone is trying to find and eliminate this problem for me. If you are looking for a Doctor who is knowledgeable, really listens and so caring I would gladly recommend Dr. Rajiv Khurana to you.
    Judy Serio — Aug 27, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD
    About Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD

    • Pain Medicine Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    • 1649337700
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University Hospital
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khurana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khurana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khurana works at Jefferson Headache and Spine LLC in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Khurana’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Khurana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khurana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khurana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khurana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

