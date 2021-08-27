Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khurana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD is a Pain Medicine Neurology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Khurana works at
Locations
Jefferson Headache and Spine LLC3800 Houma Blvd Ste 110, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 455-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Considering I mistakenly went on the wrong day of my scheduled appointment, Dr.Khurana's staff was very personable and kindly worked me in. If not I would have had to miss another day of work so I really appreciated that. Meeting Dr.Khurana for the first time he was so very kind and attentive to me explaining all my medical problems. I was so impressed because with so many headaches and seeing so many doctors in my life, no one has ever wanted exrays of my neck and spinal column.....ever. Waiting for those results but even if none of that is the cause I feel reassured that someone is trying to find and eliminate this problem for me. If you are looking for a Doctor who is knowledgeable, really listens and so caring I would gladly recommend Dr. Rajiv Khurana to you.
About Dr. Rajiv Khurana, MD
- Pain Medicine Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Post Graduate Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Psychiatry
