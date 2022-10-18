Dr. Rajiv Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Joseph, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Joseph, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They graduated from Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Locations
Rajiv R Joseph MD2719 Belt Line Rd Ste A, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 712-4141
Dallas Neurology7920 Preston Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 712-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was nice to me and I believe that I will be able to get help after talking with the doctor.
About Dr. Rajiv Joseph, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English, Filipino and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Bangalore University / Saint Johns Medical College and Hospital
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
