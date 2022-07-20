Dr. Rajiv Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Datta, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Datta, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College (Bombay, India) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Locations
Ny - Snch - Caduceus1 S CENTRAL AVE, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 632-3350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Datta is an excellent surgeon. My primary Doctor referred me to Dr. Datta. The reviews on Health Grades are accurate. He and his staff are professional, kind and patient. My Parathyroidectomy surgery went well. The staff at Mt. Sinai from the time I checked in until the time I was discharged, everyone was great. Thank you Dr. Datta. Most importantly, I thank God for blessing you with great talent.
About Dr. Rajiv Datta, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1457347601
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Can Inst
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonies Med Ctr
- Grant Medical College (Bombay, India)
