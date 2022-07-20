Overview

Dr. Rajiv Datta, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Grant Medical College (Bombay, India) and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Datta works at Gertrude And Louis Feil Cancer Center at South Nassau Communties Hospotal in Valley Stream, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.