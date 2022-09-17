Overview

Dr. Rajiv Chander, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chander works at Northside Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Yonkers, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.