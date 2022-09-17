Dr. Rajiv Chander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Chander, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Chander, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Chander works at
Locations
Mount Sinai Medical Center1 Gustave L Levy Pl, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-5315
Geriatric Services of Connecticut PC69 S BROADWAY, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 375-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love him!
About Dr. Rajiv Chander, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1578847869
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
