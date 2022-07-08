See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bhambri works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Abnormal Thyroid and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health First
    1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 725-4500
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cape Canaveral Hospital
  • Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Abnormal Thyroid
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 08, 2022
    Dr. Bhambri is a very knowledgeable endocrinologist and doesn’t waste any time with your care. I saw him on a Wednesday and by the next Friday I had labs/MRI, a diagnosis and a treatment plan! He personally called me on a Saturday to tell me my lab results and then called me again the following Friday with my MRI results from my MRI the day before and he had a treatment plan ready. His office staff has been amazing too! They had my prescription sent to the pharmacy within 2 hours of me talking to him on the phone. I am very pleased with my care and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a wonderful caring doctor.
    Ashley — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1376537373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UMDNJ Med Sch
    Residency
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Internship
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • U Coll Med Scis New Delhi
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhambri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhambri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhambri works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bhambri’s profile.

    Dr. Bhambri has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Abnormal Thyroid and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhambri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhambri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhambri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

