Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis New Delhi and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital and Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bhambri works at
Locations
-
1
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhambri?
Dr. Bhambri is a very knowledgeable endocrinologist and doesn’t waste any time with your care. I saw him on a Wednesday and by the next Friday I had labs/MRI, a diagnosis and a treatment plan! He personally called me on a Saturday to tell me my lab results and then called me again the following Friday with my MRI results from my MRI the day before and he had a treatment plan ready. His office staff has been amazing too! They had my prescription sent to the pharmacy within 2 hours of me talking to him on the phone. I am very pleased with my care and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a wonderful caring doctor.
About Dr. Rajiv Bhambri, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376537373
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Med Sch
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- U Coll Med Scis New Delhi
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhambri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhambri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhambri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhambri works at
Dr. Bhambri has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Abnormal Thyroid and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhambri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhambri speaks Hindi.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhambri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhambri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhambri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhambri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.