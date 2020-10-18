Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
Dr. Ashar works at
Associated Internists of Ahwatukee PC4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 345-0034
Pioneer Cardiovascular Consultants10450 E Riggs Rd Ste 103, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 895-2047
Tempe2149 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Directions (480) 345-0034
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr Ashar is my third cardiologist since moving to Az some 21 years ago. He is by far head and shoulders above my previous doctors in all areas. He is a caring human with a great bedside manner. Ive never felt rushed or that he didnt have time for me or my questions. Im usually among the last patients of the day and have never felt hurried and rarely has my appointment been running excessively late. He communicates very well about everything important to my case and is the first doctor to actually discuss the future path he has planned to keep me healthy. I have full confidence in my doc and i recommend him to anyone in need of exceptional cardiac care...heck, ive bet my life on it!
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1255389953
- Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center Cleveland Oh
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ashar works at
Dr. Ashar speaks Spanish.
