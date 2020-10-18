See All Interventional Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Regional Med Center

Dr. Ashar works at ASSOCIATED INTERNISTS OF AHWATUKEE in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun Lakes, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Internists of Ahwatukee PC
    4530 E Muirwood Dr Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-0034
  2. 2
    Pioneer Cardiovascular Consultants
    10450 E Riggs Rd Ste 103, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 895-2047
  3. 3
    Tempe
    2149 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 345-0034

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Secondary Hypertension
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Secondary Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • LifeWise
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ashar?

    Oct 18, 2020
    Dr Ashar is my third cardiologist since moving to Az some 21 years ago. He is by far head and shoulders above my previous doctors in all areas. He is a caring human with a great bedside manner. Ive never felt rushed or that he didnt have time for me or my questions. Im usually among the last patients of the day and have never felt hurried and rarely has my appointment been running excessively late. He communicates very well about everything important to my case and is the first doctor to actually discuss the future path he has planned to keep me healthy. I have full confidence in my doc and i recommend him to anyone in need of exceptional cardiac care...heck, ive bet my life on it!
    Phil G — Oct 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ashar to family and friends

    Dr. Ashar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ashar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD.

    About Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255389953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Good Samaritan Regional Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center Cleveland Oh
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rajiv Ashar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.