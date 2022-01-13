See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Anand works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main
    9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 692-6941
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Texas Retina Associates - Plano
    1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 596-9222
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North
    10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 363-2300
  4. 4
    Texas Retina Associates - Denton
    3324 Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 382-1261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Excellent--feel so confident and comfortable in him.
    — Jan 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD
    About Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1508865254
    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • University Aberdeen
    Internship
    • Safdarjung Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anand has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

