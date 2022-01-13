Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD
Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Locations
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas Main9600 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-6941Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Plano1708 Coit Rd Ste 215, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (972) 596-9222Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Texas Retina Associates - Dallas North10740 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 363-2300
Texas Retina Associates - Denton3324 Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Denton, TX 76210 Directions (940) 382-1261
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Excellent--feel so confident and comfortable in him.
About Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508865254
- Wills Eye Hospital
- University Aberdeen
- Safdarjung Hosp
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
Dr. Anand has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anand has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anand speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Anand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anand.
