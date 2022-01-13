Overview

Dr. Rajiv Anand, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Anand works at Texas Retina Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Denton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.