Dr. Mallela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajitha Mallela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rajitha Mallela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2095 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 650-0373
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mallela?
Caring , compassionate, knowledgeable Best rheumatologist in WNY. She diagnosed my wife’s hip issue after many many visits to other doctors.
About Dr. Rajitha Mallela, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1194038661
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mallela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mallela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mallela. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mallela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mallela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mallela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.