Dr. Rajitha Mallela, MD

Rheumatology
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Rajitha Mallela, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    2095 Kensington Ave, Buffalo, NY 14226 (716) 650-0373

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport

Arthritis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Bone Density Scan
Bone Density Scan

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Mar 09, 2018
    Caring , compassionate, knowledgeable Best rheumatologist in WNY. She diagnosed my wife's hip issue after many many visits to other doctors.
    • Rheumatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194038661
    • UNIVERSIDAD DEL COMAHUE / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
