Dr. Kota has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajitha Kota, MD
Overview
Dr. Rajitha Kota, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Kota works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica2428 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 998-5868
-
2
UCLA Health Santa Monica Wilshire Immediate Care2424 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kota?
A really nice doctor who I will keep … attentive, thoughtful and took a lot of time with me. Sense of humor too. She tested me carefully and repeatedly. Listened and explained. Searched files for other relevant information from my history. And the office is an extremely friendly place... very unlike many medical offices.
About Dr. Rajitha Kota, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1750813747
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kota accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kota works at
Dr. Kota has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kota.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.